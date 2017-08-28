Eight Lawton Police Academy cadets are vying to be officers on t - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Eight Lawton Police Academy cadets are vying to be officers on the force

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Academy started today with 8 excited cadets. They started with over 100 applicants but after several interviews and physical tests they narrowed it down.

Cadet Dustin Kellogg says he would love to be an officer so he could help his community.

“It means a lot to me that I’m gonna be out helping the community I grew up in. I grew up all around town. We moved a lot and some of those areas weren’t the greatest so there were always police officers around, so it means a lot to me.”

The cadets will attend the academy for the next 20 weeks and if they make it to the end they have the chance to become a Lawton Police Officer.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

