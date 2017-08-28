Broyles Award adds writers group, Spurrier and Stoops

The NHC is calling the system "potential tropical cyclone 10" and forecast that it will move over or near the coast of South Carolina Monday night and move along the North Carolina Outer Banks on Tuesday.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.
First responders from across the country are assisting with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and that includes four EMT's from Kirk's EMS here in Lawton.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
