Broyles Award adds writers group, Spurrier and Stoops

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Broyles Award has added the Football Writers Association of America to its selection process, and named hall of fame coach and player Steve Spurrier and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops to its selection committee.

People with the award that honors college football's assistant coach of the year made the announcement Monday.

The writers association will announce the members of the award advisory panel later.

Spurrier was a Heisman Trophy winner at Florida and won 228 games as a college head coach. Stoops is the winningest coach in Oklahoma history with 190 victories.

Since the creation of Broyles Award in 1996, 42 finalists and winners have become head coaches.

The winner of this year's award will be announced at ceremony in Little Rock on Dec. 5.

