Three women have been attacked in less than a week at Altus City Reservoir

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Three women have recently been attacked at the Altus City Reservoir.

“The Altus City Reservoir has always been a popular location to walk and exercise. With recent events, here are a few safety tips from police: Walk with a partner. Be vigilant or aware of your surroundings. Have a cell phone in case you need to call the police. Trust your instincts and call police if you see something suspicious. If someone grabs you, draw as much attention to yourself as you can, yell or scream.”

Shortly before 7:00 a.m. on August 22nd, a victim told police a light-colored pickup driven by a male circled the reservoir several times. The vehicle then stopped and the man attempted to grab the victim. When she screamed, the suspect got back into the vehicle and drove off.

A witness did describe seeing a white single cab pickup, with no tailgate and a headache rack circling the reservoir.

On August 26th at around 1:00 p.m., a 14-year-old girl told police a male between 50 and 60 years of age encourage or tried to persuade her into getting into his truck. She ran in the opposite direction in which the vehicle was traveling and towards other people who were nearby. This victim described the truck as light blue or gray in color.

On August 28th at around 7:00 a.m. a woman was walking around the reservoir when a suspect in an older model Chevy pickup reached out and grabbed her as the vehicle drove by and then sped off. She was unable to get a description of the driver of the vehicle. There were no injuries reported in these incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle to call the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121.

