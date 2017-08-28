First Baptist Church Duncan taking donations to Houston

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The First Baptist Church in Duncan is collecting items they will be taking down to Houston to give to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The church is looking for donations of bottled water, but also for a few specific items that they think are desperately needed, but might not be brought by others looking to help. Those items include diapers, baby formula, laundry detergent and dog food.

First Baptist Church Associate Pastor Steve Morcom said he has been following the heartbreaking scene unfolding in Houston very closely.

"As a father and a grandfather, to see those little kids and the elderly just not have anywhere to lay their heads, it just moves my heart and moves the heart of our members,” Morcom said.

Morcom said when the storm began last week, he was already thinking about what he could do to help.

"We just believe we're called to help those in need out. We're blessed and we want to be a blessing to others,” Morcom said.

So the church got right to work collecting items to take to Houston. They have two trailers they will fill with donations, as well as a feeding truck and a chainsaw unit that they will be taking. Morcom said they be on their way to deliver the donations just as soon as the trailers are full, and they're not stopping at just one trip.

"We'll make as many as we need. As long as they are in need and we have things to donate, we'll continue to do that,” Morcom said.

If you want to help, you can drop supplies off at the two trailers. One is at the First Baptist Church on Ash Avenue in Duncan. The other is at Murf's Guns off Highway 81

Pastor Morcom said he hates to see the destruction brought on by Hurricane Harvey but he is encouraged by how many people all over the country are responding and reaching out to help.

