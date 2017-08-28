Police investigate incidents at Altus Reservoir

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)-Police are investigating three separate incidents at the Altus Reservoir.

Authorities say the first incident happened last Tuesday morning, when a female victim told police a man driving a light-colored pickup circled the reservoir several times before stopping and trying to grab her. When she screamed he got back in the pickup and drove off.



Then a few days later a teenage girl reported a man in a light colored truck stopping and trying to persuade her to get in his vehicle, but she ran away.



The last incident happened Monday morning when a woman told police she was walking around the reservoir when someone in an older Chevy pickup reached out from the truck and tried to grab her, but then sped off.



Police are asking anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle to call the Altus Police Department at 482-4121.

