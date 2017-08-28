OBI calling on donors to help Harvey victims

Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.
Monday marks the 54th anniversary of the "March on Washington" and Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's legendary "I Have A Dream" speech.
