OBI calling on donors to help Harvey victims

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The Oklahoma blood Institute is calling on donors of all blood types tonight to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.



Oklahoma Blood Institute has already sent 300 units of blood and 25 units of platelets to areas affected by flooding, but has been asked to provide 400 more units this week.

Blood centers in Houston and other affected areas nearby are unable to collect blood...but you can help by donating at the Oklahoma Blood Institute Center right here in Lawton, located at 211 SW "A" Ave.



