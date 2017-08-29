OHP investigating semi crash in Comanche County

The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.
Afghan officials say suicide bombing in central Kabul near banks, US Embassy, kills at least 5.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
