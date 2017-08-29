OHP investigating semi crash in Comanche County - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OHP investigating semi crash in Comanche County

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
Connect
Source RNN Source RNN

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a report of a car being hit by a semi in Comanche County.
It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike at mile marker 27 westbound.
An outside lane was closed for about an hour as crews worked the scene.
The extent of injuries in the crash is not yet clear.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly