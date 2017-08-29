Here are some ways you can help victims of Hurricane Harvey in SW OK

Here is a list of ways you can donate locally to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey:

The First Baptist Church in Duncan is collecting items they will be taking down to Houston to give to victims of Hurricane Harvey. The church is looking for donations of bottled water, but also for a few specific items that they think are desperately needed, but might not be brought by others looking to help. Those items include diapers, baby formula, laundry detergent and dog food. If you want to help, you can drop supplies off at the two trailers. One is at the First Baptist Church on Ash Avenue in Duncan. The other is at Murf's Guns off Highway 81.