Support the Lawton Food Bank and enter to win a Country Mart Supermarket Sweep!

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Country Mart and The Lawton Food Bank will hold a Supermarket Sweep just in time for Thanksgiving. One lucky winner will get three minutes to run through Country Mart and load one shopping cart with as many groceries as will fit.

Tickets can be purchased at any Lawton Arvest Bank location, Red River Federal Credit Union, Oklahoma Blood Institute or the Lawton Food Bank. Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $20. The will be drawn on November 3. The Supermarket Sweep will be held on Saturday, November 18 – the weekend before Thanksgiving.

“The Lawton Food Bank sees an increase in the number of families it serves during the holiday season. This fundraiser is a fun way for us to raise awareness of food insecurity in our community and we are thankful for our partnership with Country Mart for helping us make this event happen,” said, Angela Spradlin, Fundraising Chair for the Lawton Food Bank.

Rules and limitations apply. For more information, contact Angela Spradlin at aspradlin@arvest.com or 580-250-4540.

