Chickasha Police search for suspect in Gas-Mart robbery

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- The Chickasha Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at the Gas-Mart convenience store, 902 S 4th St.

Just before 6:00 p.m. on August 27th, a man entered the store, exposed a weapon in his waistband, and demanded cash from the clerk.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his 20’s, approximately 5’9”, very thin, with short sandy blonde hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a light blue polo shirt with stripes, and a white in color baseball style hat with a red logo.

Contact the Chickasha Police Department Dispatch Center at 405-222-6050 with any information.

