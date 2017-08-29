Duncan volleyball team hosts Humane Society game night on Aug 29 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan volleyball team hosts Humane Society game night on Aug 29

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Duncan High School volleyball team had such a rewarding experience volunteering with the Stephens County Humane Society this summer that they are continuing their support efforts.

On August 29th, the team will host the first Humane Society night at their game against Cement. Admission to the game is $5 and they will be collecting supplies to donate to the Humane Society.

Some of the dogs that are available for adoption will even be sponsored by the team.

Wish List Items include:

  • Bleach
  • Paper Towels
  • Dishwasher Detergent
  • HE Laundry Detergent
  • Pet Partner Sponsorship
  • Peanut Butter
  • Catnip
  • Copy Paper
  • Gift Card-Tractor Supply
  • Gift Card-Orschelns
  • Gift Card-Walmart

Duncan Middle School plays at 4:00, followed by 9th grade at 5:00, then JV at 6:00, and rounding out the evening with varsity at 7:00 (times approximate).

