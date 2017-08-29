Hinder sues former lead singer over use of band's trademark

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Members of Oklahoma-based rock band Hinder have filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against their former lead singer.

The lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Oklahoma City alleges Austin John Winkler unlawfully used and the band's trademark to promote his solo career after leaving Hinder in 2013.

A Winkler representative did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

The lawsuit, first reported by The Oklahoman, says an agreement with his former bandmates allows Winkler to promote himself as "Austin Winkler, formerly of Hinder." But the suit claims promotional material for a 2016 tour suggests his performances were as or on behalf of Hinder.

Hinder formed in 2001 and is best-known for the 2006 hit "Lips of an Angel." The band was named an Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame rising star in 2007.

