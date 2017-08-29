Suspect in Oklahoma recruiting office mentally incompetent

President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.
Here is a list of ways you can donate locally to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey:
Here is a list of ways you can donate locally to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey:
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
We've seen an outpouring of support across the country for Texas and here in Oklahoma rescue teams have been sent down south along with several law enforcement units. We caught up with Congressman Tom Cole today and spoke with him about the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey. He says it's great how everyone is pulling together to help. “I think it's all hands-on deck. When we had tough situation, country has rallied around us.
We've seen an outpouring of support across the country for Texas and here in Oklahoma rescue teams have been sent down south along with several law enforcement units. We caught up with Congressman Tom Cole today and spoke with him about the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey. He says it's great how everyone is pulling together to help. “I think it's all hands-on deck. When we had tough situation, country has rallied around us.