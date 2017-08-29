New details released concerning OK veteran found dead in OKC VA hospital stairwell

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- New information on a veteran who was found dead in a stairwell at the Oklahoma City VA Hospital last week.

We've learned the man was 59-year-old Larry Harris. His family says he was there for kidney stone surgery, which went well.

Hours later though, he was missing from his room. Family members say they got a call asking if they had picked him up. Eight hours later Harris was found dead in the stairwell.

While no foul play is suspected, his family believes somebody should be held accountable. They're waiting on an investigation to see if there was any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.