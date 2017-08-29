New details released concerning OK veteran found dead in OKC VA - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New details released concerning OK veteran found dead in OKC VA hospital stairwell

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- New information on a veteran who was found dead in a stairwell at the Oklahoma City VA Hospital last week.

We've learned the man was 59-year-old Larry Harris. His family says he was there for kidney stone surgery, which went well.

Hours later though, he was missing from his room. Family members say they got a call asking if they had picked him up. Eight hours later Harris was found dead in the stairwell.

While no foul play is suspected, his family believes somebody should be held accountable. They're waiting on an investigation to see if there was any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Houston to open more mega-shelters to house flooded families

    Houston to open more mega-shelters to house flooded families

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 3:20 AM EDT2017-08-29 07:20:53 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-08-29 20:22:41 GMT

    The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.

    The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.

  • Congressman Tom Cole discusses Hurricane Harvey during Lawton Town Hall

    Congressman Tom Cole discusses Hurricane Harvey during Lawton Town Hall

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-08-29 20:05:00 GMT

    We've seen an outpouring of support across the country for Texas and here in Oklahoma rescue teams have been sent down south along with several law enforcement units. We caught up with Congressman Tom Cole today and spoke with him about the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey. He says it's great how everyone is pulling together to help. “I think it's all hands-on deck. When we had tough situation, country has rallied around us. 

    We've seen an outpouring of support across the country for Texas and here in Oklahoma rescue teams have been sent down south along with several law enforcement units. We caught up with Congressman Tom Cole today and spoke with him about the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey. He says it's great how everyone is pulling together to help. “I think it's all hands-on deck. When we had tough situation, country has rallied around us. 

  • Trump: 'All options are on table' after North Korea launch

    Trump: 'All options are on table' after North Korea launch

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 7:50 AM EDT2017-08-29 11:50:03 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-08-29 20:02:26 GMT
    President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.
    President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.
    •   
Powered by Frankly