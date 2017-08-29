New details released concerning OK veteran found dead in OKC VA hospital stairwell

The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
We've seen an outpouring of support across the country for Texas and here in Oklahoma rescue teams have been sent down south along with several law enforcement units. We caught up with Congressman Tom Cole today and spoke with him about the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey. He says it's great how everyone is pulling together to help. “I think it's all hands-on deck. When we had tough situation, country has rallied around us.
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.
The search continues for a former Duncan resident who went missing near Houston. Today, we've learned her car was found and two people are being questioned by the FBI. Crystal Seratte McDowell was last seen Friday morning. She may have been near Baytown or Mount Belvieu. McDowell's family in Duncan says it's not like her to disappear. We'll continue to keep you updated as we learn more.
