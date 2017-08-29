Anadarko is collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

ANADARKO, OK (KSWO)- The City of Anadarko is collecting donations to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The city made the announcement yesterday morning, and right away, people started dropping off items. Anadarko's city manager says they're looking to help out a city about their own size, around 6,500 people.

"We're trying to find a town that is about our size that probably won't get as much attention and much help. We'll send these items down so they will have the additional resources they need… We just know a town our size doesn't have a lot of resources,” said Anadarko City Manager Kenneth Corn.

"You know, Anadarko's not immune to natural disasters either… We've had several tornadoes here in the past decade or so and really needed the help of outside folks, and people always came through for us,” said Jason Glidewell.

People can drop off water, non-perishable foods, blankets, and clothing to Anadarko's Fire station 1. Monetary donations can be dropped off at Anadarko City Hall, where it will be put into a relief fund and given to the American Red Cross.

