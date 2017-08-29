OK Baptist Disaster Relief is heading south to help hurricane vi - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK Baptist Disaster Relief is heading south to help hurricane victims

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO)- Some Oklahoma groups have hit the road to help victims of the hurricane in Texas. Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending a shower trailer that will benefit not only victims of the storm, but also the workers helping out.

Authorities with Oklahoma Emergency Management says they've had boots on the ground for a while now.

"Right now, we have 14 teams that have gone down. Swift-water rescue teams. We've had personnel down in Austin since last Friday from our office. But this, I think, will be more of a long-term event,” said Albert Ashwood with Oklahoma Emergency Management.

"We will send a big feeding unit, people able to feed about 25,000 meals a day," Director of Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief Don Williams.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief says the shower units they're providing can also be used to wash laundry while showering.

