Edmond couple stuck on cruise ship due to Hurricane Harvey

EDMOND, OK (KSWO)- An Edmond couple stuck on a cruise ship say they expect to get off of it.

The couple say they expected to be back home in Edmond on Sunday, but are instead still in the Gulf of Mexico. The wife says she will run out of medication for her pregnancy today and needs to get back home.

They believe the cruise ship should have been diverted in order to avoid Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath, but instead, they say it was still heading to Texas for quite some time.

"Everybody knew it was going to be like this, and we're still headed to Galveston as of even Saturday night,” said Ryan Carson.

Officials from the Royal Caribbean cruise line said the ship will get to Miami, Florida sometime today.

The plan is for guests to leave from there or sail back to Galveston, where they would arrive Friday.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.