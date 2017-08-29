Three Moore pedestrians have been struck by cars in the past week

MOORE, OK (KSWO)- Moore police are investigating after three pedestrians were hit by cars in the past week.

In two of those cases, the pedestrians died. In the third case, the victim is still in critical condition. Two days earlier, someone on a tricycle was hit at the same location. The driver, in that case, left the scene, but then turned herself into police. Another case, which happened early last week, involved a man being hit by a truck that ran a red light at a crosswalk.

Officials from the Moore police department have a word of warning to avoid possible crashes.

"I don't know what the answer would be as far as to something like that, people, especially if you're going to be running or riding, just to be really aware of what's going on around you,” Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said.

No arrests have been made in two of the cases. Moore police are going over surveillance video from nearby businesses for more information.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.