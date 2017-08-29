Norman Police officers undergo training to improve race relations, control

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- The Norman Police Department is implementing a new training program for all officers, aimed at improving race relations and emotional control.

The Racial Intelligence Training and Engagement, or RITE Program, is designed to help police officers gauge their own feelings to better manage interactions with the public, no matter their background.

One way it does that is with the help of a visual aid called "The emotional ladder."

"We would have the officers, on the sun visor of their car, put a couple rubber bands around this... It's important to understand that we do have biases and that we do, as human beings, gravitate towards things that are like us, so understanding those differences and those preferences helps us understand and be more socially aware,” Norman Police Captain Blake Green explained.



Captain Green admits there will be times where officers will need to use force to resolve a situation, but he believes that if everyone in the public had this training as well, society would be better off as a whole.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.