OK police chief plans to resign amid claims he’s a Nazi sympathi - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK police chief plans to resign amid claims he’s a Nazi sympathizer

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

COLBERT, OK (KSWO)- In southern Oklahoma, an interim police chief is resigning, after it was learned his name has been used on several neo-Nazi websites.

Colbert Interim Police Chief Bart Alsbrook says his name has been used by others on the sites since the 1990's. He believes it's in retaliation for his quote, 'combativeness and rejection to white power'.

He plans to resign as both interim chief and a reserve officer. He says although he would like to, he will not seek legal action against those using his name.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Congressman Tom Cole discusses Hurricane Harvey during Lawton Town Hall

    Congressman Tom Cole discusses Hurricane Harvey during Lawton Town Hall

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-08-29 20:05:00 GMT

    We've seen an outpouring of support across the country for Texas and here in Oklahoma rescue teams have been sent down south along with several law enforcement units. We caught up with Congressman Tom Cole today and spoke with him about the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey. He says it's great how everyone is pulling together to help. “I think it's all hands-on deck. When we had tough situation, country has rallied around us. 

    We've seen an outpouring of support across the country for Texas and here in Oklahoma rescue teams have been sent down south along with several law enforcement units. We caught up with Congressman Tom Cole today and spoke with him about the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey. He says it's great how everyone is pulling together to help. “I think it's all hands-on deck. When we had tough situation, country has rallied around us. 

  • Houston to open more mega-shelters to house flooded families

    Houston to open more mega-shelters to house flooded families

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 3:20 AM EDT2017-08-29 07:20:53 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-08-29 20:03:36 GMT

    The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.

    The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.

  • Trump: 'All options are on table' after North Korea launch

    Trump: 'All options are on table' after North Korea launch

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 7:50 AM EDT2017-08-29 11:50:03 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-08-29 20:02:26 GMT
    President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.
    President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.
    •   
Powered by Frankly