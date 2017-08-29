OK police chief plans to resign amid claims he’s a Nazi sympathizer

COLBERT, OK (KSWO)- In southern Oklahoma, an interim police chief is resigning, after it was learned his name has been used on several neo-Nazi websites.

Colbert Interim Police Chief Bart Alsbrook says his name has been used by others on the sites since the 1990's. He believes it's in retaliation for his quote, 'combativeness and rejection to white power'.

He plans to resign as both interim chief and a reserve officer. He says although he would like to, he will not seek legal action against those using his name.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.