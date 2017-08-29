UPDATE: Car of missing former Duncan resident has been found

HOUSTON, TX (KSWO)- The search continues for a former Duncan resident who went missing near Houston.

Today, we've learned her car was found and two people are being questioned by the FBI.

Crystal Seratte McDowell was last seen Friday morning. She may have been near Baytown or Mount Belvieu.

McDowell's family in Duncan says it's not like her to disappear. We'll continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.