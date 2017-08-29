Congressman Tom Cole discusses Hurricane Harvey during Lawton To - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Congressman Tom Cole discusses Hurricane Harvey during Lawton Town Hall

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- We've seen an outpouring of support across the country for Texas and here in Oklahoma rescue teams have been sent down south along with several law enforcement units.

We caught up with Congressman Tom Cole today and spoke with him about the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey. He says it's great how everyone is pulling together to help.

“I think it's all hands-on deck. When we had tough situation, country has rallied around us. I'm pleased with local, state, and federal response. Everything seems to be what you could ask for.”

Congressman Tom Cole was in Lawton today hearing from YOU! The Town Hall was held this afternoon at the Great Plains Technical Center. Cole says this is his sixth town hall this month and topics have varied from district to district.

He says healthcare is the biggest issue his constituents are concerned with. President Trump is usually a topic of conversation and the state budget is addressed.

He says these town halls are very helpful for his office.

“It's a good opportunity for an exchange of views. Very helpful for our office and learning what is important to constituents.”

This is the last of his town halls for August as he heads back into session this week.

