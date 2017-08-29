Cameron student athletes thankful their family is safe in Houston after Hurricane Harvey

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -When Jordan Lewis Walked into the gym at Cameron on Tuesday, he realized just how fortunate he is to be able to do what he loves. His family back home in Houston is safe after Hurricane Harvey nearly flooded the entire city.

"This morning I woke up, came outside and the weather was just so nice and I almost felt guilty just because seeing pictures, videos of everything going on and then being disconnected from it all," said Lewis.



He and teammate Jalen Nicholas are heartbroken by the pictures their families have sent them of the flooding in their neighborhoods.



Nicholas says it's been so hard to be away from his loved ones, but is thankful they're ok.



"There's actually people that have died in this tragedy, but to the people that have got impacted much worse," said Nicholas. "I wish them the best.



Nicholas says his friends, coaches, and teammates have been supportive and are offering to help his family.



"I love Oklahoma," said Nicholas. "I'm glad I'm here and going through this tough time, it's great, it's almost like a home away from home. They can't understand what people in Houston are going through but it's a good thing to know they're supportive behind this whole thing."



The players have a special message for those who are hurting, lost homes or even loves ones.



"I just want to thank Houston for everything they've done for my family and me and we love you," said Nicholas. "We're praying for you guys. We wish you all the best."



"I'm in Oklahoma thinking about you guys, letting people know what's going on and sending my prayers," said Lewis.