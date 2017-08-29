Cameron student athletes thankful their family is safe in Houston after Hurricane Harvey

The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
President Donald Trump is confronting the delicate political calculations that come with leading the government's response to a natural disaster.
Several people in Marlow are looking to gather supplies for our neighbors down south.Employees of Glover Paint and Body will be heading to Katy, Texas Friday morning.
When Jordan Lewis Walked into the gym at Cameron on Tuesday, he realized just how fortunate he is to be able to do what he loves.
