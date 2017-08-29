Donations for Cops and Kids picnic

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – With just a few weeks until the annual Cops and Kids picnic, and two local businesses have stepped up to help fund the event.
The picnic is usually paid for with funds raised from the Cops and Kids Poker Run, but this year's run was rained out.
So this week, Freedom fitness and Mount Scott Masonic lodge donated three-thousand dollars to make sure the picnic goes on.
Sgt. Stephanie Crawford said the community came together to help the department treat the kids.
“They realize that it's for the kids,” she said, “This isn't for the police department this is for the kids in the community, our future leaders and this is something we all want to do to make the children happy. Nothing beats seeing the kids smiling when they get the bike or coming to see all the police activities.
The cops and kids picnic will be held Saturday, Sept. 16th at Elmer Thomas Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Anyone wanting to help can donate bike, toys or cash by calling the community oriented police division at 580-351-6727.
Source: KSWO
