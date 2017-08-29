Donations for Cops and Kids picnic - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Donations for Cops and Kids picnic

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – With just a few weeks until the annual Cops and Kids picnic, and two local businesses have stepped up to help fund the event.

The picnic is usually paid for with funds raised from the Cops and Kids Poker Run, but this year's run was rained out.

So this week, Freedom fitness and Mount Scott Masonic lodge donated three-thousand dollars to make sure the picnic goes on.

Sgt. Stephanie Crawford said the community came together to help the department treat the kids.

They realize that it's for the kids, she said, This isn't for the police department this is for the kids in the community, our future leaders and this is something we all want to do to make the children happy. Nothing beats seeing the kids smiling when they get the bike or coming to see all the police activities.

The cops and kids picnic will be held Saturday, Sept. 16th at Elmer Thomas Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Anyone wanting to help can donate bike, toys or cash by calling the community oriented police division at 580-351-6727.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Crippled Houston watches dams, levees; forecast offers hope

    Crippled Houston watches dams, levees; forecast offers hope

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 3:20 AM EDT2017-08-29 07:20:53 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 1:13 AM EDT2017-08-30 05:13:31 GMT

    The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.

    The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.

  • Donations for Cops and Kids picnic

    Donations for Cops and Kids picnic

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-08-30 03:44:23 GMT
    Source: KSWOSource: KSWO
    LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – With just a few weeks until the annual Cops and Kids picnic, and two local businesses have stepped up to help fund the event. The picnic is usually paid for with funds raised from the Cops and Kids Poker Run, but this year's run was rained out. So this week, Freedom fitness and Mount Scott Masonic lodge donated three-thousand dollars to make sure the picnic goes on. Sgt. Stephanie Crawford said the community came together to help the department treat the k...
    LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – With just a few weeks until the annual Cops and Kids picnic, and two local businesses have stepped up to help fund the event. The picnic is usually paid for with funds raised from the Cops and Kids Poker Run, but this year's run was rained out. So this week, Freedom fitness and Mount Scott Masonic lodge donated three-thousand dollars to make sure the picnic goes on. Sgt. Stephanie Crawford said the community came together to help the department treat the k...

  • Groundwater recommended as alternative water source

    Groundwater recommended as alternative water source

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-08-30 03:41:19 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    Lawton City Council had a special meeting on Tuesday night, and on the agenda was a presentation on using groundwater.

    Lawton City Council had a special meeting on Tuesday night, and on the agenda was a presentation on using groundwater.

    •   
Powered by Frankly