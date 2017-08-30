2 suspects sought in shooting death of woman in Norman - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

2 suspects sought in shooting death of woman in Norman

Charles Hornback (Norman Police Dept) Charles Hornback (Norman Police Dept)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the shooting death of a woman in Norman.

Police say a first-degree murder warrant was issued for 30-year-old Charles Curtis Hornback and an accessory to first-degree murder warrant was issued for 29-year-old Ashlee Nicole Vasquez.

Court records do not list an attorney for either of the two.

Both are wanted in connection with the shooting death Saturday of 33-year-old Tiffany Godwin and Hornback has been described as armed and dangerous.

Police have said officers conducting a welfare check found Godwin dead inside a home in southeast Norman.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Oklahoma AG tired of threats in university chapel dispute

    Oklahoma AG tired of threats in university chapel dispute

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-08-30 19:09:40 GMT

    Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter wants a national advocacy group to stop sending letters to the state demanding removal of religious articles from a state university's chapel.

    Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter wants a national advocacy group to stop sending letters to the state demanding removal of religious articles from a state university's chapel.

  • Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites the community to an Open House on Sept 9th

    Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites the community to an Open House on Sept 9th

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-30 19:05:17 GMT
    Source WMASCCSource WMASCC

    The Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites you to their Open House on September 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to enjoy homemade cornbread and pinto beans with drinks and desserts, visit with senior center members, and engage in the many activities available at the center. The Senior Center is located in the Legion Building at Exit 45, Interstate 44 (the Medicine Park Exit). 

    The Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites you to their Open House on September 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to enjoy homemade cornbread and pinto beans with drinks and desserts, visit with senior center members, and engage in the many activities available at the center. The Senior Center is located in the Legion Building at Exit 45, Interstate 44 (the Medicine Park Exit). 

  • Norman toddler found wandering naked and covered with bruises, scratches, and feces

    Norman toddler found wandering naked and covered with bruises, scratches, and feces

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-08-30 18:52:53 GMT
    (Source KFOR)(Source KFOR)

    A disturbing story out of Norman... A three-year-old was found wandering in a neighborhood alone covered in bruises, scratches, and feces. The child was seen at a Sonic without pants, underwear, or shoes. Police were called and the mother came to pick him up. But later that day, it happened again. The same officer was flagged down and he went to the mother's apartment. 

    A disturbing story out of Norman... A three-year-old was found wandering in a neighborhood alone covered in bruises, scratches, and feces. The child was seen at a Sonic without pants, underwear, or shoes. Police were called and the mother came to pick him up. But later that day, it happened again. The same officer was flagged down and he went to the mother's apartment. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly