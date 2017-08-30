2 suspects sought in shooting death of woman in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the shooting death of a woman in Norman.

Police say a first-degree murder warrant was issued for 30-year-old Charles Curtis Hornback and an accessory to first-degree murder warrant was issued for 29-year-old Ashlee Nicole Vasquez.

Court records do not list an attorney for either of the two.

Both are wanted in connection with the shooting death Saturday of 33-year-old Tiffany Godwin and Hornback has been described as armed and dangerous.

Police have said officers conducting a welfare check found Godwin dead inside a home in southeast Norman.

