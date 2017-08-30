Norman homicide suspect has ties to Stephens County

Update 8/30/17 4:49 p.m.

Norman police are continuing to search for Charles Curtis Hornback. Hornback has ties to the Stephens County area. He is considered armed and dangerous. Norman police believe Charles Curtis “Kurt” Hornback is now driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet HHR bearing Oklahoma license plate 485ETA. Hornback has an outstanding warrant for First Degree Murder in connection with the death of 33-year-old Tiffany Godwin. If you have any information about Hornback's whereabouts, call the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.

Update 8/30/17 2:48 p.m.

Ashlee Nicole Vasquez turned herself into the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 12:30 a.m. today. Charles Curtis “Kurt” Hornback remains outstanding. An arrest warrant was issued for Hornback for Murder in the First Degree Tuesday afternoon. Hornback is also wanted in connection with the death of 33-year-old Tiffany Godwin.

If anyone knows of Hornback’s whereabouts, contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the shooting death of a woman in Norman.

Police say a first-degree murder warrant was issued for 30-year-old Charles Curtis Hornback and an accessory to first-degree murder warrant was issued for 29-year-old Ashlee Nicole Vasquez.

Court records do not list an attorney for either of the two.

Both are wanted in connection with the shooting death Saturday of 33-year-old Tiffany Godwin and Hornback has been described as armed and dangerous.

Police have said officers conducting a welfare check found Godwin dead inside a home in southeast Norman.

