Eastern Oklahoma police officer found dead in his home

WESTVILLE, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a police officer in the town of Westville in far eastern Oklahoma.

The OSBI said Wednesday the body of 24-year-old Brandon Lee Pelfrey was found by officers in his home Tuesday night. Pelfrey had not shown up for his shift at work in the Adair County town of about 1,700 residents about 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Tulsa.

Officers found Pelfrey dead in his bedroom and investigators say they found no trauma to Pelfrey's body, but his death is being investigated as suspicious because of Pelfrey's age and his occupation.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

    The Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites you to their Open House on September 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to enjoy homemade cornbread and pinto beans with drinks and desserts, visit with senior center members, and engage in the many activities available at the center. The Senior Center is located in the Legion Building at Exit 45, Interstate 44 (the Medicine Park Exit). 

    A disturbing story out of Norman... A three-year-old was found wandering in a neighborhood alone covered in bruises, scratches, and feces. The child was seen at a Sonic without pants, underwear, or shoes. Police were called and the mother came to pick him up. But later that day, it happened again. The same officer was flagged down and he went to the mother's apartment. 

    Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

