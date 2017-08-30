Cruise ship rerouted due to Hurricane Harvey is heading back to - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cruise ship rerouted due to Hurricane Harvey is heading back to Galveston

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Royal Caribbean cruise line) (Source Royal Caribbean cruise line)

MIAMI, FL (KSWO)- A Royal Caribbean cruise that had to reroute after it was unable to dock in Galveston is now heading back.

We told you about this yesterday when a couple from Edmond said they were stuck on board. We've since learned there are also some people from Texoma on the cruise.

The ship docked in Miami yesterday after nine days at sea. The Royal Caribbean CEO said the ship would not fit into New Orleans or Tampa, so Miami was the destination.

It left the port last night and is expected to arrive in Galveston on Friday. It's not known if the Edmond couple decided to get back on board or get back home some other way.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Oklahoma AG tired of threats in university chapel dispute

    Oklahoma AG tired of threats in university chapel dispute

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-08-30 19:09:40 GMT

    Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter wants a national advocacy group to stop sending letters to the state demanding removal of religious articles from a state university's chapel.

    Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter wants a national advocacy group to stop sending letters to the state demanding removal of religious articles from a state university's chapel.

  • Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites the community to an Open House on Sept 9th

    Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites the community to an Open House on Sept 9th

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-30 19:05:17 GMT
    Source WMASCCSource WMASCC

    The Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites you to their Open House on September 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to enjoy homemade cornbread and pinto beans with drinks and desserts, visit with senior center members, and engage in the many activities available at the center. The Senior Center is located in the Legion Building at Exit 45, Interstate 44 (the Medicine Park Exit). 

    The Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites you to their Open House on September 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to enjoy homemade cornbread and pinto beans with drinks and desserts, visit with senior center members, and engage in the many activities available at the center. The Senior Center is located in the Legion Building at Exit 45, Interstate 44 (the Medicine Park Exit). 

  • Norman toddler found wandering naked and covered with bruises, scratches, and feces

    Norman toddler found wandering naked and covered with bruises, scratches, and feces

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-08-30 18:52:53 GMT
    (Source KFOR)(Source KFOR)

    A disturbing story out of Norman... A three-year-old was found wandering in a neighborhood alone covered in bruises, scratches, and feces. The child was seen at a Sonic without pants, underwear, or shoes. Police were called and the mother came to pick him up. But later that day, it happened again. The same officer was flagged down and he went to the mother's apartment. 

    A disturbing story out of Norman... A three-year-old was found wandering in a neighborhood alone covered in bruises, scratches, and feces. The child was seen at a Sonic without pants, underwear, or shoes. Police were called and the mother came to pick him up. But later that day, it happened again. The same officer was flagged down and he went to the mother's apartment. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly