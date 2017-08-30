Cruise ship rerouted due to Hurricane Harvey is heading back to Galveston

MIAMI, FL (KSWO)- A Royal Caribbean cruise that had to reroute after it was unable to dock in Galveston is now heading back.

We told you about this yesterday when a couple from Edmond said they were stuck on board. We've since learned there are also some people from Texoma on the cruise.

The ship docked in Miami yesterday after nine days at sea. The Royal Caribbean CEO said the ship would not fit into New Orleans or Tampa, so Miami was the destination.

It left the port last night and is expected to arrive in Galveston on Friday. It's not known if the Edmond couple decided to get back on board or get back home some other way.

