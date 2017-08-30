OK Air National Guard, OHP, Centerpoint Energy head to South TX - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK Air National Guard, OHP, Centerpoint Energy head to South TX to help

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Facebook) (Source Facebook)

HOUSTON, TX (KSWO)- Numerous Oklahoma organizations are sending help to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are in Houston this morning. They posted some photos to Facebook showing their air boats in the city's downtown. OHP says the troopers are conducting rescue operations in the area.

Medical personnel from the Oklahoma Air National Guard are in Texas today to provide help to Harvey victims in Houston. They loaded up onto a Texas Air National Guard plane, along with medical equipment and pre-packaged food. They landed in Fort Worth and sent the plane back to get 30 trained medical specialists. There, the group will split up and work to evacuate hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities and get patients onto military planes, where they will be taken care of.

"That there's an Oklahoma standard, and to be able to be ready and share some of that Oklahoma standard with our brothers and sisters in the south is something we're all looking forward to doing," said Col. Keith Reed, the Commander of the 137th Special Operations Medical Group. The plan is to take the patients to many hospitals in northern Texas, but officials say some will end up going out of state as well.

Centerpoint Energy in Lawton sent some crew members down to areas hit by Harvey this morning. They left from their headquarters on Southwest H Avenue this morning around 8:00.

The Oklahoma Wing of Civil Air Patrol (CAP), the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, is providing assistance to the Texas Wing in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. One of Oklahoma Wing’s Cessna 182 aircraft will depart Tulsa Thursday morning for San Marcos, Texas. 

“This is exactly what we train for,” said CAP Colonel David L. Roberts, Oklahoma Wing commander. “We have all seen the media coverage of the wide-spread devastation that Harvey has caused and we stand ready to provide additional support, if and when we are called upon.”

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Oklahoma AG tired of threats in university chapel dispute

    Oklahoma AG tired of threats in university chapel dispute

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-08-30 19:09:40 GMT

    Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter wants a national advocacy group to stop sending letters to the state demanding removal of religious articles from a state university's chapel.

    Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter wants a national advocacy group to stop sending letters to the state demanding removal of religious articles from a state university's chapel.

  • Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites the community to an Open House on Sept 9th

    Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites the community to an Open House on Sept 9th

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-30 19:05:17 GMT
    Source WMASCCSource WMASCC

    The Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites you to their Open House on September 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to enjoy homemade cornbread and pinto beans with drinks and desserts, visit with senior center members, and engage in the many activities available at the center. The Senior Center is located in the Legion Building at Exit 45, Interstate 44 (the Medicine Park Exit). 

    The Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites you to their Open House on September 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to enjoy homemade cornbread and pinto beans with drinks and desserts, visit with senior center members, and engage in the many activities available at the center. The Senior Center is located in the Legion Building at Exit 45, Interstate 44 (the Medicine Park Exit). 

  • Norman toddler found wandering naked and covered with bruises, scratches, and feces

    Norman toddler found wandering naked and covered with bruises, scratches, and feces

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-08-30 18:52:53 GMT
    (Source KFOR)(Source KFOR)

    A disturbing story out of Norman... A three-year-old was found wandering in a neighborhood alone covered in bruises, scratches, and feces. The child was seen at a Sonic without pants, underwear, or shoes. Police were called and the mother came to pick him up. But later that day, it happened again. The same officer was flagged down and he went to the mother's apartment. 

    A disturbing story out of Norman... A three-year-old was found wandering in a neighborhood alone covered in bruises, scratches, and feces. The child was seen at a Sonic without pants, underwear, or shoes. Police were called and the mother came to pick him up. But later that day, it happened again. The same officer was flagged down and he went to the mother's apartment. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly