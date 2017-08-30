7News Editorial: Attention DirecTV viewers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- In one day, local DirecTV viewers may experience what millions of other subscribers across the country already have and lose access to their favorite news, weather, and programming.

We have worked hard to reach an agreement to keep KSWO 7News on DirecTV’s lineup, but time is running out and they have refused to come to a fair agreement with us.

It’s unfortunate but it has happened before. Since 2015, DirecTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times leaving millions of their customers in the dark. If it happens here, it would mean you would miss your favorite Primetime ABC Programming and ABC College Football.

This matter is very important to us. YOU the viewer are also very important to us. We’re committed to continuing to keep an agreement without any interruption.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m., tomorrow, August 31st. Please go to ourlocalcommitment.com/kswo/ for more information and learn how you can support keeping KSWO on the air.

And remember, you always have choices. We are free over the air, at kswo.com, our free news and weather apps, and on Roku and available through other local providers.

