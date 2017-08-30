Blood Donors: Help Those Affected by Hurricane Harvey this Labor Day Weekend

The Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites you to their Open House on September 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to enjoy homemade cornbread and pinto beans with drinks and desserts, visit with senior center members, and engage in the many activities available at the center. The Senior Center is located in the Legion Building at Exit 45, Interstate 44 (the Medicine Park Exit).
A disturbing story out of Norman... A three-year-old was found wandering in a neighborhood alone covered in bruises, scratches, and feces. The child was seen at a Sonic without pants, underwear, or shoes. Police were called and the mother came to pick him up. But later that day, it happened again. The same officer was flagged down and he went to the mother's apartment.
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.
