Blood Donors: Help Those Affected by Hurricane Harvey this Labor Day Weekend

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Blood Institute will send at least 700 units of blood to ensure that hospitals affected by catastrophic flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey have life-saving blood.

Oklahoma Blood Institute is calling on blood donors of all blood types to give. All Oklahoma Blood Institute centers will hold Pre-Labor Day Blood Drives on September 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Donors will a get their choice of an OSU orange or OU crimson “Win From Within” T-shirt, and free all-beef hot dogs from Oklahoma Beef Council.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to give blood, visit www.obi.org or call 1-877-340-8777.

