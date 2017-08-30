Blood Donors: Help Those Affected by Hurricane Harvey this Labor - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Blood Donors: Help Those Affected by Hurricane Harvey this Labor Day Weekend

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-  Oklahoma Blood Institute will send at least 700 units of blood to ensure that hospitals affected by catastrophic flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey have life-saving blood. 

Oklahoma Blood Institute is calling on blood donors of all blood types to give. All Oklahoma Blood Institute centers will hold Pre-Labor Day Blood Drives on September 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Donors will a get their choice of an OSU orange or OU crimson “Win From Within” T-shirt, and free all-beef hot dogs from Oklahoma Beef Council.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to give blood, visit www.obi.org or call 1-877-340-8777.

  Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites the community to an Open House on Sept 9th

    The Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites you to their Open House on September 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to enjoy homemade cornbread and pinto beans with drinks and desserts, visit with senior center members, and engage in the many activities available at the center. The Senior Center is located in the Legion Building at Exit 45, Interstate 44 (the Medicine Park Exit). 

    A disturbing story out of Norman... A three-year-old was found wandering in a neighborhood alone covered in bruises, scratches, and feces. The child was seen at a Sonic without pants, underwear, or shoes. Police were called and the mother came to pick him up. But later that day, it happened again. The same officer was flagged down and he went to the mother's apartment. 

    Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

