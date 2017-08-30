AAA Tipsy Tow will be available Labor Day weekend - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

AAA Tipsy Tow will be available Labor Day weekend

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- While it's only Wednesday many of you are already making plans for Labor Day weekend.  And Triple-A wants to make sure you're staying safe behind the wheel.

They're running their 'Tipsy Tow' program this weekend in Lawton.  It will run this Friday at 6:00 until Tuesday at 4:00 a.m. 'Tipsy Tow' will take you, one passenger, and your car home -- for free, as long as it's within 15-miles.

You do not have to be a Triple-A member.  All you have to do is call AAA- HELP and request a 'Tipsy Tow'.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

