AAA Tipsy Tow will be available Labor Day weekend

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- While it's only Wednesday many of you are already making plans for Labor Day weekend. And Triple-A wants to make sure you're staying safe behind the wheel.

They're running their 'Tipsy Tow' program this weekend in Lawton. It will run this Friday at 6:00 until Tuesday at 4:00 a.m. 'Tipsy Tow' will take you, one passenger, and your car home -- for free, as long as it's within 15-miles.

You do not have to be a Triple-A member. All you have to do is call AAA- HELP and request a 'Tipsy Tow'.

