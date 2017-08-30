Norman toddler found wandering naked and covered with bruises, scratches, and feces

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- A disturbing story out of Norman... A three-year-old was found wandering in a neighborhood alone covered in bruises, scratches, and feces.

The child was seen at a Sonic without pants, underwear, or shoes. Police were called and the mother came to pick him up.

But later that day, it happened again. The same officer was flagged down and he went to the mother's apartment. Inside the apartment, officers said it was one of the most horrifying houses they've walked in to. Animal and human feces were found on the floor of the apartment. Food was rotting in the kitchen and there were cockroaches and other insects all over.

"It was very hard for our officers to walk into, so it was very hard for them that a child and another individual were actually living there."

The mother Kimberly Dye is charged with neglect and a warrant is out for her arrest. The child was taken into protective custody and DHS is investigating what's best for his welfare.

