Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites the community to an Open House on Sept 9th

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- The Wichita Mountains Area Senior Center invites you to their Open House on September 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to enjoy homemade cornbread and pinto beans with drinks and desserts, visit with senior center members, and engage in the many activities available at the center. The Senior Center is located in the Legion Building at Exit 45, Interstate 44 (the Medicine Park Exit).

“We cure loneliness. We provide physical and mental exercise at the levels our members want and need. We feed the hungry and engage the idle. For people who want to give back, to volunteer within their physical capacity, and to make the center work, we have a job for them.” Puddin McKenzie, the president of the senior center board, brags.

There will be dominoes, pool tables, chess boards, and jigsaw puzzles available. Quilters invite people into the Quilting Room who want to try their hand with the needle and thread or just want to watch, ask questions, or join the conversation. The center’s volunteer retired registered nurse will take blood pressure and discuss health. The Tai Chi group will occupy the dance floor for traditional Chinese exercise. The Line Dance demonstration team will also be dancing and teaching those who want to learn.

Come see what is available to those over 60-years-of-age or see how you can help this organization. For questions or more information about the Open House and its events, contact Senior Center Public Relations at 580-574-1942.

