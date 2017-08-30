Oklahoma AG tired of threats in university chapel dispute

ADA, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter wants a national advocacy group to stop sending letters to the state demanding removal of religious articles from a state university's chapel.

Hunter wrote a letter Wednesday to the Washington, D.C.-based Americans United for Separation of Church and State saying the state can't find common ground with the organization and that further communication "is a waste of time and money."

Hunter's letter follows an Aug. 16 letter from the group demanding removal of religious articles from the Kathryn P. Boswell Memorial Chapel at East Central University in Ada. Hunter says the state rejects the group's demand that a cross and other articles be removed and that its "empty threats" are "without merit."

The nonprofit organization didn't immediately reply to an email requesting comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.