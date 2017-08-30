OSBI Agents Investigate Double Shooting in Adair Co. - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OSBI Agents Investigate Double Shooting in Adair Co.

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

Update 8/30/17 3:10 p.m.

OSBI confirms Julian Osage, wanted for shooting two people at their home in Proctor this morning, is under arrest. He was arrested after a short standoff with local police in Delaware County.

ADAIR COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect involved in a double shooting in rural Adair County that occurred.

Two people were shot and a truck stolen late this morning. Julian Wade Osage has a felony warrant for his arrest for shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Osage is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Floodwaters drop in Houston as Harvey takes a second swipe

    Floodwaters drop in Houston as Harvey takes a second swipe

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 4:02 AM EDT2017-08-30 08:02:40 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-08-30 23:13:18 GMT

    After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.

    After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.

  • Trump to Harvey victims: 'All of America' grieving with you

    Trump to Harvey victims: 'All of America' grieving with you

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:50 AM EDT2017-08-30 07:50:52 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-08-30 23:11:56 GMT

    President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.

    President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.

  • Lawton FFA students taking ag supplies to south Texas

    Lawton FFA students taking ag supplies to south Texas

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-08-30 23:08:38 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    Lawton FFA students are doing their part to get the lives of farmers and ranchers in South Texas back on track.

    Lawton FFA students are doing their part to get the lives of farmers and ranchers in South Texas back on track.

    •   
Powered by Frankly