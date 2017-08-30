OSBI Agents Investigate Double Shooting in Adair Co.

Update 8/30/17 3:10 p.m.

OSBI confirms Julian Osage, wanted for shooting two people at their home in Proctor this morning, is under arrest. He was arrested after a short standoff with local police in Delaware County.

ADAIR COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect involved in a double shooting in rural Adair County that occurred.

Two people were shot and a truck stolen late this morning. Julian Wade Osage has a felony warrant for his arrest for shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Osage is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

