CCMH sends EMS crew to transport patients from Houston

After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
The Lawton School Board is considering a bond issue to build a new Eisenhower Middle School. The plans were presented to board members during a special meeting earlier this week and next Tuesday, they'll vote on whether to move forward with the plan.
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital is sending a team of EMTs to help transport those wounded from Hurricane Harvey. They are in Oklahoma City along with several other ambulance services.
