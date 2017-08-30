CCMH sends EMS crew to transport patients from Houston

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Comanche County Memorial Hospital is sending a team of EMTs to help transport those wounded from Hurricane Harvey. They are in Oklahoma City along with several other ambulance services.

We spoke with Comanche County EMS manager earlier today. They are part of a strike team that will go assist other ambulance services in moving patients.

A Medical Evac team will be flying in patients to Will Rogers Airport. Once they arrive they will be evaluated and then the ambulance services will take them to one of the nearby hospitals.

EMS Manager Richie Bohach says this is important so that the hospitals in Texas have room to treat everyone.

“It’s a medical surge. We move the patients that are probably less critical out of the disaster area so that the patients that are coming in secondary to the hurricane can get treatment.”

They are expecting to move over 500 patients. The Comanche County EMS will be in Oklahoma City until 6:00 tonight and then will return again every day until the job is done.

