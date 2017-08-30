CCMH sends EMS drivers to transport those wounded in Hurricane H - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

CCMH sends EMS drivers to transport those wounded in Hurricane Harvey

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Comanche County Memorial Hospital is sending three EMS drivers to help transport those wounded from Hurricane Harvey.  They are in Oklahoma City along with several other ambulance services.

We spoke with Comanche County EMS manager earlier today. They are part of a strike team that will go assist other ambulance services in moving patients.

A Medical Evac team will be flying in patients to Will Rogers Airport. Once they arrive they will be evaluated and then the ambulance services will take them to one of the nearby hospitals.

EMS Manager Richia Bohach says this is important so that the hospitals in Texas have room to treat everyone.

“It’s a medical surge. We move the patients that are probably less critical out of the disaster area so that the patients that are coming in secondary to the hurricane can get treatment.”

They are expecting to move over 500 patients. The Comanche County EMS will be in Oklahoma City until 6:00 tonight and then will return again every day until the job is done.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Floodwaters drop in Houston as Harvey takes a second swipe

    Floodwaters drop in Houston as Harvey takes a second swipe

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 4:02 AM EDT2017-08-30 08:02:40 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-08-30 23:13:18 GMT

    After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.

    After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.

  • Trump to Harvey victims: 'All of America' grieving with you

    Trump to Harvey victims: 'All of America' grieving with you

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 3:50 AM EDT2017-08-30 07:50:52 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-08-30 23:11:56 GMT

    President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.

    President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.

  • Lawton FFA students taking ag supplies to south Texas

    Lawton FFA students taking ag supplies to south Texas

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-08-30 23:08:38 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    Lawton FFA students are doing their part to get the lives of farmers and ranchers in South Texas back on track.

    Lawton FFA students are doing their part to get the lives of farmers and ranchers in South Texas back on track.

    •   
Powered by Frankly