Hiring event for current and retired military set for Sept 14th on Ft Sill

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- If you are a current or retired military member who is currently looking for a job, we may have an event for you. There will be a hiring fair on September 14th on Fort Sill.

James Taylor, the program manager for Oklahoma Works, says they are hoping to make the transition into civilian life easier.

“You get into the military you get used to the acronyms, you get used to the military speak. Now you’re going back into the civilian world that has a different lexicon or series of languages if you will. We have tools that provide translation from military to civilian speak.”

And they are also offering a pre-event workshop where they will help you prepare for the hiring fair. That workshop will be tomorrow from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Oklahoma Works job center, 1711 SW 11th Street in Lawton. All you have to do is show up and bring a resume.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

