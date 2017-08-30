Duncan Backpacks for Hope group is accepting donations for Harvey victims

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Some people in Duncan are getting supplies together to take to the victims of Harvey.

A group got together and, with some advice from a friend who worked in Hurricane Katrina, they decided to put backpacks together to give to those who lost everything in the hurricane. The backpacks will include everything one person might need. That includes personal hygiene items along with socks, underwear, batteries, and flashlights.

We spoke with the organizer of Backpacks for Hope. She says at the very least, praying goes a long way.

"Help anyone who's doing anything. Do anything and everything you can. If all else fails, put prayer out there because the most you can do is pray for people."

If you'd like to donate, you're asked to drop off the items at Spiked Salon or at 415 West Main Street in Duncan. The group of 8:00 will leave on September 9th.

