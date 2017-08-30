Lawton Police are searching for an accessory in the June 7th homicide of Abidemi Farotade

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- An arrest warrant has been issued out of Comanche County for Tiquesha Q. Swearengin. Swearengin is charged with accessory to 1st-degree murder in the June 7th shooting death of Abidemi Farotade. Farotade was shot and killed June 7th at the College Apartments near 26th and H Avenue in Lawton. Farotade is a former Cameron University student.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, Farotade had been shot in the arm and the chest, officers began life-saving measures until Fire and EMS arrived on scene and took over. He was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he later died. Witnesses told 7News that they saw the shooter drive away in a pickup truck.

Crime Stoppers and the Lawton Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating Tiquesha Swearengin. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or submit your tip online at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com. As always you will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest and charges being filed in the investigation, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

