Edmond man who lunged up Mt. Scott set to take on the Golden Gate Bridge in honor/memory of his dad

EDMOND, OK (KSWO)- The man who conquered lunging up Mount Scott on Father’s Day is at it again. Cody Don Wilburn, the first person to body weight lunge 2,464 foot Mount Scott, is continuing to raise awareness about glioblastoma while honoring his recently deceased father.

“I’ve been preparing my mind and training my body to represent my dad, family, friends, clients, those who are fighting cancer, the great state of Oklahoma, and my hometown of Weatherford, Oklahoma. I hope to make you all proud, and most importantly to bring honor to my father.”

Now, he plans to bodyweight lunge the 3.4 miles of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on September 9. Cody’s goal is to raise $15,000 for his father’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.