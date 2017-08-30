Edmond man who lunged up Mt. Scott set to take on the Golden Gate Bridge in honor/memory of his dad

After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.
President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey,.
Lawton FFA students are doing their part to get the lives of farmers and ranchers in South Texas back on track.
Lawton FFA students are doing their part to get the lives of farmers and ranchers in South Texas back on track.
A Lawton woman is renting a U-Haul, collecting items, and taking them to Baytown, just to the east of Houston. Jennifer Johnson said seeing the aftermath of Harvey inspired her to do something. Her brother and his family live in Baytown. She is collecting cases of water, medical supplies, and toiletries.
A Lawton woman is renting a U-Haul, collecting items, and taking them to Baytown, just to the east of Houston. Jennifer Johnson said seeing the aftermath of Harvey inspired her to do something. Her brother and his family live in Baytown. She is collecting cases of water, medical supplies, and toiletries.