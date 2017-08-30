Texas family evacuates Harvey storm to Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- From the flooded streets of Bloomington, Texas to the safety here in Lawton.



A family of seven fled the destruction of Hurricane Harvey right before landfall.



"I don't know if my home is destroyed,” said Adrian Rosales, Harvey evacuee. “They say it's still standing but you don't know what's going on in the inside."



Adrian said it's been six days since she last saw her home.



On Friday, she and her husband Emiliano loaded all five of their children into a van for a nine-hour drive to her mother's house in Lawton.



It's like a home away from home for the family who lived here years ago when Emiliano was stationed at Fort Sill.



Adrian said she's thankful they had a place to escape to.



"As soon as we decided to leave the storm was right behind us,” said Adrian. “In our rear view mirror, we just saw black clouds."



Now she said the entire town is in the dark as power is not expected to be restored for another two weeks.



Adrian said their neighbors have been keeping them updated, sending them pictures of the area surrounding their home.



Meanwhile the store where Adrian worked is total loss.



"The roof caved in so right now we have no pumps,” said Adrian. “And it's the only store in the community. The only store we have. It's going to be down for a while."



But more importantly, Adrian said she is concerned for her grandmother who's in a hospital in Austin.



The house she once called home is now destroyed.



"My grandmother's trailer is still there but the roof is gone,” said Adrian. “So, everything in the house is wet because it's been raining for days."



She said the goal is to get back to Texas as soon as possible to help out with the aftermath.

Her prayer tonight is that they still have a home to go back to.

"This is a family of seven,” said Adrian. “I have five children and all of them go to school. And that week was the week they were supposed to start school and if everything gets destroyed all their school clothes everything in there we would have to basically start over.”

The Rosales family is need of blankets, clothes and more. If you would like to donate to the family you can email them at arosales529@gmail.com

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.