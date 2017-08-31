Check out the Fletcher Free Fair

FLETCHER, OK (KSWO)- If you're looking for something to do this weekend in southwest Oklahoma, the Fletcher free fair begins today.



It's a Labor Day tradition that goes back to the 1950s. The event starts this morning and continues through Saturday.

The sheep and goat show is tonight at 7:00, with the school parade down Main Street tomorrow at 1:00 in the afternoon. Then, the swine show begins at 7:00 tomorrow night. The horse show, cattle show and tractor show and pull start Saturday at 9:00 in the morning.

