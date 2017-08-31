Check out the Fletcher Free Fair - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Check out the Fletcher Free Fair

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Fletcher Free Fair) (Source Fletcher Free Fair)
(Source Fletcher Free Fair) (Source Fletcher Free Fair)
(Source Fletcher Free Fair) (Source Fletcher Free Fair)

FLETCHER, OK (KSWO)- If you're looking for something to do this weekend in southwest Oklahoma, the Fletcher free fair begins today.

It's a Labor Day tradition that goes back to the 1950s. The event starts this morning and continues through Saturday.

The sheep and goat show is tonight at 7:00, with the school parade down Main Street tomorrow at 1:00 in the afternoon. Then, the swine show begins at 7:00 tomorrow night. The horse show, cattle show and tractor show and pull start Saturday at 9:00 in the morning.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Explosions rock flood-crippled chemical plant near Houston

    Explosions rock flood-crippled chemical plant near Houston

    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-08-31 07:41:29 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:42:11 GMT

    Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.

    Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.

  • Blasts rock Texas chemical plant as Harvey danger moves east

    Blasts rock Texas chemical plant as Harvey danger moves east

    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:01 AM EDT2017-08-31 07:01:43 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:36:41 GMT

    Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.

    Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.

  • Posts, tweets spread widely as the Harvey missing are sought

    Posts, tweets spread widely as the Harvey missing are sought

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 2:00 AM EDT2017-08-30 06:00:43 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:35 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:35:27 GMT

    Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

    Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

    •   
Powered by Frankly