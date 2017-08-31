Scott Meaders is sworn-in as Comanche County district judge

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- There's a new district judge in Comanche County. This afternoon, Eisenhower graduate Scott Meaders was officially sworn-in.



Meaders was appointed by Governor Mary Fallin and he comes with lots of experience. He's served as Lawton's Deputy City Attorney since 2005. He started in a private practice in 1996 before joining the Comanche County district attorney's office in 1999.He's also a Lieutenant Colonel and Judge Advocate in the Army Reserve.

He tells us there's a great deal of honor in being a judge, especially in today's society.

“It requires a lot of hard work and dedication and there's a lot of good you can do in resolving cases that's ultimately what a judge's responsibility is to bring the parties together to resolve cases.”



Meaders is replacing Mark Smith, who retired earlier this year. His role as district judge is effective immediately.

