Scott Meaders to be sworn-in as Comanche County district judge - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Scott Meaders to be sworn-in as Comanche County district judge

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A new Comanche County district judge is set to be sworn-in today.

Scott Meaders will take his oath of office at the Comanche County Courthouse at 3:00 this afternoon. He was appointed by Mary Fallin to fill the vacancy left by Mark Smith, who retired earlier this year.

Meaders has been Lawton's deputy city attorney for 12 years. He started in a private practice in 1996 before joining the Comanche County district attorney's office in 1999.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Blasts rock Texas chemical plant as Harvey danger moves east

    Blasts rock Texas chemical plant as Harvey danger moves east

    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:01 AM EDT2017-08-31 07:01:43 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:36:41 GMT

    Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.

    Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.

  • Police chief: Smoke from Texas chemical plant fire not toxic

    Police chief: Smoke from Texas chemical plant fire not toxic

    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-08-31 07:41:29 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:36:03 GMT

    Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.

    Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.

  • Posts, tweets spread widely as the Harvey missing are sought

    Posts, tweets spread widely as the Harvey missing are sought

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 2:00 AM EDT2017-08-30 06:00:43 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:35 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:35:27 GMT

    Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

    Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

    •   
Powered by Frankly