Scott Meaders to be sworn-in as Comanche County district judge

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A new Comanche County district judge is set to be sworn-in today.

Scott Meaders will take his oath of office at the Comanche County Courthouse at 3:00 this afternoon. He was appointed by Mary Fallin to fill the vacancy left by Mark Smith, who retired earlier this year.



Meaders has been Lawton's deputy city attorney for 12 years. He started in a private practice in 1996 before joining the Comanche County district attorney's office in 1999.

