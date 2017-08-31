Oklahoma State Cowboys start off the football season at home aga - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma State Cowboys start off the football season at home against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
STILLWATER, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Cowboys will start off the football season at home tonight. The team returns with head coach Mike Gundy tonight at 6:30 at Boone Pickens Stadium. They'll be facing off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.

The game will air on Fox Sports 1. The Cowboys next game will be against South Alabama a week from tomorrow.

