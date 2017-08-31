Court: Cherokee Freedmen have right to tribal citizenship - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Court: Cherokee Freedmen have right to tribal citizenship

Source RNN Source RNN

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Descendants of black slaves, known as freedmen, who were once owned by members of the Cherokee Nation have a right to tribal citizenship under a ruling handed down by a federal court in Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan ruled Wednesday in a long-standing dispute between the Cherokee Freedmen and the second largest tribe in the United States.

Freedmen have long argued that the Treaty of 1866, signed between the U.S. government and the Tahlequah, Oklahoma-based Cherokees, gave them and their descendants "all the rights of native Cherokees." There are around 3,000 freedmen descendants today.

But Cherokee leaders have argued the tribe has the fundamental right to determine its citizens, and in 2007 more than three-fourths of Cherokee voters approved an amendment to remove the Freedmen from tribal rolls.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Blasts rock Texas chemical plant as Harvey danger moves east

    Blasts rock Texas chemical plant as Harvey danger moves east

    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:01 AM EDT2017-08-31 07:01:43 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:36:41 GMT

    Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.

    Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.

  • Police chief: Smoke from Texas chemical plant fire not toxic

    Police chief: Smoke from Texas chemical plant fire not toxic

    Thursday, August 31 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-08-31 07:41:29 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:36:03 GMT

    Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.

    Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.

  • Posts, tweets spread widely as the Harvey missing are sought

    Posts, tweets spread widely as the Harvey missing are sought

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 2:00 AM EDT2017-08-30 06:00:43 GMT
    Thursday, August 31 2017 12:35 PM EDT2017-08-31 16:35:27 GMT

    Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

    Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.

    •   
Powered by Frankly