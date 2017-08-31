Gas line breaks in Oklahoma City, hundreds leave buildings - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Gas line breaks in Oklahoma City, hundreds leave buildings

Gas Leak (Source MGN) Gas Leak (Source MGN)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A natural gas pipeline break in downtown Oklahoma City has resulted in the evacuation of six buildings, forcing an estimated 500 people to leave the area.

Oklahoma City Fire Lt. Ray Lujan says a 6 inch, medium sized line was broken by a construction crew Thursday morning.

He said one construction worker was treated and released at the scene and no other injuries are reported.

Lujan said Oklahoma Natural Gas crews are on the scene repairing the broken line.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

