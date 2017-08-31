Some City of Lawton services restores, computers remain down in other departments

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton says the computer network in the revenue service and human resource departments are up in running. They are fully operational today and able to resume utility billing services, payments, and employee payroll operations.

Citizens no longer need hard copies of utility bills to make on-site payments and all City employees will receive checks on Friday.



Oklahoma Cyber Security is currently working to assess, investigate and remedy the issues caused by the digital virus.



Other services remain impacted. City officials still recommend phoning ahead prior to site visits at this time.

